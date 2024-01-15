Condor Technologies Announces Breakthrough in Dental Scanning Technology and Exploring Strategic Partnerships

The new tray-based dental scanner, developed in coordination with Invis'Art, is an novel approach to in-mouth scanning

Condor Technologies (ENX:MLMFI)

GENT, BELGIë, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condor Technologies N.V. (Euronext: MLMFI), a company focusing on dental technology solutions, announces the pre-production prototype of a new tray-based dental scanner.

Innovative Tray-Based Dental Scanner

Developed under the leadership of Mme Aurore Duret and its subsidiary, Invis’Art, the scanner is designed for direct in-mouth scanning. This new approach intends to reduce the time and effort traditionally needed by dentists to capture digital dental impressions. The coordinated development encompasses both hardware and software components of the product.

Seeking Strategic Partnerships for Market Entry

Condor Technologies N.V. is engaging investment banking services to probe potential partnerships with leading entities in the dental industry. The intent is to further hone, develop, and expedite the scanner's entry into the market. The CEO of Condor Technologies N.V., Mr Guy De Vreese, commented , "this product is poised to be a game-changer, enabling every stakeholder in a dental office to utilize it without necessitating any specialized scanning protocol or intensive training."

In December of 2023 Condor Technologies N.V. was succesfull in assembling the scanner in a hand held device that no longer needed external housing of cards.

To eliminate confusion in relation to the company's shareholding structure, Condor Technologies N.V. has concluded its financial transactions with Financière Wow, an step important prior to requesting to re-open the market.

Condor Technologies N.V. intends and is requesting to resume trading on Euronext on Wednesday January 17th 2024.

The CEO of Condor Technologies N.V. commented, “This achievement marks a pivotal milestone in our relentless pursuit to elevate dental technology. We're optimistic about forging meaningful partnerships that will catalyse our vision and benefit dental practitioners and patients globally.”



About Condor Technologies N.V.:

Condor Technologies is a company developing state of the art equipment for the dental industry with a specialization on Digital impressions for dental CADCAM equipment.

Condor Technologies is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with development and manufacturing facilities in Fleury D’Aude, located in France.

They are active on a global scale, introducing a cutting-edge scanning technology in dentistry, together with their strategic partners.

To learn more about Condor Technologies, visit https://www.condorflash.com.



