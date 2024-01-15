TAIWAN, January 15 - Presidential Office announces termination of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nauru

On January 15, upon learning that the Republic of Nauru is seeking to terminate relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) under the inducement of China, the Republic of China (Taiwan) has decided, in order to safeguard our national interest and dignity, to terminate diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nauru, effective immediately. Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) said in a statement that over many years, on the basis of our longstanding friendship and shared democratic values, Taiwan has engaged in many efforts with the government of the Republic of Nauru for the benefit of the people of Nauru and for its overall development. Spokesperson Lin said that we deeply regret that Nauru has, under the inducement of Beijing, made an incorrect decision that is of no benefit to the interests of either of our peoples or to regional stability. As the world congratulates Taiwan on its successful election, the spokesperson said, the Beijing authorities have utilized this moment to exert diplomatic pressure as a repudiation against democratic values and a brazen challenge to the order and stability of the international community.

Spokesperson Lin said that the Beijing authorities have long exerted constant pressure on Taiwan's diplomatic space, including repeated false promises to entice Taiwan's diplomatic allies, restricting Taiwan's diplomatic space. However, she said, none of this can diminish the will of the people of Taiwan to engage with the world, nor can it change the fact that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. The spokesperson said that moving forward, the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to cooperate with like-minded countries to contribute to peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the broader region and around the world.