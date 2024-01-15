TAIWAN, January 15 - President Tsai meets US senior bipartisan delegation

On the morning of January 15, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a senior bipartisan delegation from the United States. In remarks, President Tsai said that after Taiwan completed its presidential and legislative elections, the US not only immediately issued a congratulatory statement, but also dispatched to Taiwan this senior bipartisan delegation, which comprises former US National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former US Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, highlighting the close and staunch partnership between Taiwan and the US. The president said that in the future, we will work together in responding to all manner of global challenges, and expressed hope that Taiwan-US relations will continue to advance and serve as a key driving force in regional and global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to meet with you all again today. On Saturday, Taiwan completed its presidential and legislative elections. The US not only immediately issued a congratulatory statement, but also dispatched this high-level bipartisan delegation to Taiwan. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend a very warm welcome to you all.

Your visit is highly meaningful. It fully demonstrates US support for Taiwan's democracy and highlights the close and staunch partnership between Taiwan and the US. As I have emphasized on multiple occasions, Taiwan at this moment has become a Taiwan of the world. And over the past eight years, Taiwan has continued to deepen cooperation with other countries. In particular, we signed the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade last year. This is the most comprehensive trade agreement signed between Taiwan and the US since 1979. It also marks an important milestone for our economic and trade relations.

We also look forward to Taiwan and the US promptly addressing the issue of double taxation. This will help Taiwanese businesses diversify their overseas operations and allow the US to further strengthen its economic resilience, creating even more economic and trade niches for both our peoples.

I believe that as we enhance our partnership, Taiwan and the US will be able to expand cooperation in such areas as environmental sustainability, technological development, education, and culture. Just as we worked together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we will work together in responding to all manner of global challenges in the future.

For Taiwan, as we begin a new chapter in this new year, what remains unchanged is our need to continue to develop and move forward. I would like to thank the US and our guests today for recognizing the importance of, and voicing support for, Taiwan. We hope that Taiwan-US relations will continue to advance and serve as a key driving force in regional and global prosperity and development. In closing, I wish you all a pleasant and productive visit.

Mr. Hadley then delivered remarks, first thanking President Tsai for the warm welcome. He said that they are here on behalf of the American people to convey to the president and the people of Taiwan their congratulations on the presidential and legislative elections held on January 13.

Mr. Hadley said that Taiwan's democracy has set a shining example for the world, referring to it as a democratic success story based on transparency, the rule of law, and respect for human rights and freedoms. He said that they are honored to have the opportunity to meet with the president today to reaffirm that the American commitment to Taiwan is rock solid, principled, and bipartisan, and that the US stands with its friends.

Mr. Hadley said that they also look forward to meeting with the president-elect and other presidential candidates later today to convey America's strong support for continued close cooperation across the Taiwan political spectrum. He said that they look forward to continuity in the relationship between Taiwan and the US, under the new administration, and for common efforts to preserve cross-strait peace and stability.

Mr. Steinberg then delivered remarks, saying it is a real honor for him and the delegation to be here to underscore the US bipartisan support for its longstanding friendship with Taiwan. He added that they also want to express their deep appreciation for the president's extraordinary leadership over the past eight years in achieving remarkable progress for the people of Taiwan and for the US-Taiwan relationship and partnership, as well as for the president's role in the maintenance of regional peace and stability.

Mr. Steinberg said that this has been in part the product of a consistent US policy for decades, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, based on our unofficial but warm relationship, our insistence on exclusively peaceful means to address cross-strait issues, the importance of dialogue, and the avoidance of unilateral efforts to change the status quo. He added that it is a policy that has served the interests of all of the peoples of the region.

In closing, Mr. Steinberg once again thanked the president and extended their congratulations to the people of Taiwan.

Also in attendance at the meeting were American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairperson Laura Rosenberger and AIT Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk.