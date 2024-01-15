Monopolygo- A Meme Token With Reflections By An Experienced Team

Play smart, play big,and dominate the board like a true tycoon

Aurora/Colorado, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the Monopoly Meme Token - $GO , a digital marvel that transforms the classic board game into a vibrant and engaging experience for the modern era.



The cryptocurrency / token known as Monopoly GO is minted on the Binance Smart Chain "BSC" network. $GO tokenomics model includes reflections for all holders in native $GO token. This unique token brings a fresh twist to the iconic Monopoly gameplay.



The Monopoly $GO is not just a piece on the board; it's a symbol of wit and whimsy. Picture a token adorned with popular internet memes, capturing the essence of internet culture and injecting a dose of laughter into every move. Monopoly Meme Token turns the game into a delightful journey through the online landscape. The Meme Token is not just a game piece; it's a journey into the heart of internet culture, making every playthrough a hilarious and unforgettable experience.





The intersection of Monopoly and cryptocurrency brings forth an intriguing fusion of traditional board gaming and cutting-edge digital finance. Imagine a Monopoly game enhanced by blockchain technology and the use of crypto tokens, creating a unique and immersive experience for players.



The Monopoly and crypto connection not only brings a tech-savvy twist to the classic board game but also serves as an educational tool, introducing players to the concepts of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance in an entertaining and interactive way. It's a journey into the future of gaming, blending nostalgia with the innovations of the digital age.



Lets talk more about token $GO, you can participate in fairlaunch on https://www.pinksale.finance



Total Supply: 100,000,000 $GO

Tokens For Presale: 66,816,711 $GO

Tokens For Liquidity: 26,846,954.4798 $GO

Initial Market Cap (estimate) $50,283

Buyback Percent: 10%

Liquidity Percent: 41%



Do monopoly $GO have buyback and reflections for holders?



2% buyback and 2% reflection for holders.

10% buyback additionally from the fairlaunch raised funds to keep the chart green.





Who are the behind project?



An extremely successful team with track record of 33x and 9x in previous.





Website: https://monopolygo-go.com/



Twitter X: https://twitter.com/MonopolyGO_BSC



Telegram: https://t.me/MonopolyGO_BSC





Rebecca T Mertz Info at monopolygo-go.com