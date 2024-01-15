DevvStream to Advance Transparency and Accelerate Finance for Decarbonization Projects through Fiùtur Integration

DevvStream’s planned integration with Fiùtur builds on its pioneering combination of technology and programmatic approaches to decarbonization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (Cboe CA: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions today announced its plans to integrate its advanced technology platform with Fiùtur and leverage the Standard Market Asset and Registry Template (“SMART”) across its projects. The move will further augment DevvStream’s existing protocols for safeguarding the integrity of its decarbonization programs by programmatically encoding transparent, enforceable SMART governance with its advanced digital monitoring and reporting (“dMRV”) capabilities. In combination with DevvStream’s existing Carbon Offset Program Platform (“COPP”), the integration will support the generation of standardized, “provable” SMART outcomes to help ensure that the Company’s public and private sector decarbonization projects remain transparent with authentic claims that are auditable by market participants, capital providers and governments.



Fiùtur’s open architecture connects specialized platforms across capital markets, commodity markets, reporting, data sources, asset registries and dMRV systems. The result is a digital trust network, linking real-world outcomes with global markets to support the transition economy. DevvStream’s sophisticated, extensible platform and programmatic approach to decarbonization in buildings, EV charging infrastructure and beyond, position it well to generate and distribute trustworthy information via Fiùtur for carbon and other key transition factors such as water and community impacts.

“DevvStream is applying advanced technology to capture data at the source across numerous decarbonization programs, creating scalable pathways for energy transition capital. We had leaders like DevvStream in mind as we designed Fiùtur and SMART. It’s exciting to see the synergies we envisioned become reality,” said Andy Bose, EVP of Market Development and Policy at Fiùtur.

“One of DevvStream’s primary goals is to provide carbon market participants with maximum visibility into the environmental performance of the Company’s decarbonization projects and programs,” said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. “We operate across multiple energy decarbonization verticals simultaneously, and it is imperative that the carbon credits we generate are backed by a high degree of credibility and trust, supported by a wide array of data-related insights and information. Integrity is absolutely paramount, which is why SMART Carbon is so important. Combined with our COPP platform, SMART provides DevvStream with additional tools to configure, generate, and distribute trustworthy information to our program stakeholders, an essential element to advancing the energy transition economy.”

About Fiùtur

Fiùtur has developed an open architecture to enable the programmatic encoding of governance and commercial terms across transparent, digitally enforced and automated measurement, reporting and verification (dMRV) protocols to deliver provable, real-world outcomes to global markets. The Fiùtur ecosystem incorporates financial institutions and other capital providers, proprietary and public data sources, insurers, technical firms, certification bodies, industry players, project developers, environmental-commodity registries and markets, corporates, and a myriad of others. To find out more about Fiùtur, please visit www.fiuturx.com.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company’s mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. DevvStream takes a programmatic approach to evaluating project opportunities, and co-develops projects spanning energy-efficient buildings, facilities and homes, industrial facilities, LED systems, EV charging stations, and technologies to seal oil wells. The Company’s end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: FIAC) (“Focus Impact”) announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”. On December 11, 2023, DevvStream announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination between DevvStream and Focus Impact (the “Business Combination”). Upon closing, the Business Combination is expected to result in DevvStream being the first publicly traded carbon credit company on a major U.S. stock exchange.

