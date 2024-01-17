Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University partners with the University of Arizona's International Microcampus Network

About

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) is a private institution located in the Al-Khobar area of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. It was established with the vision and wisdom of HRH Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz, the former Governor of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, to provide higher education opportunities to the local and regional community. PMU was developed in collaboration with the Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC), a private non-profit organization that promotes international partnerships and collaborations for 31 public universities in Texas, USA. industrial experts. Mission: Contribute to the advancement of human intelligence and the development of knowledge. Prepare specialized candidates in various fields through the use of modern technologies. Encourage graduates to play a leading role in the community and contribute to problem-solving through innovative thinking and self-development. Link academic programs with the requirements of the surrounding work environment. Guide research activities to create solutions for persistent problems in the surrounding communities. Provide community service through training and education. Vision: Be a unique and distinguished institution of higher education. Prepare future leaders in various fields of knowledge. Enrich and develop intelligence. Explore innovative methodologies and technologies. Bridge the gap between academia and the business society.

