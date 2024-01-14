Alina Casianu

Alina is a ambitious individual, holding a Bachelor degree in Law from the Universitatea din Craiova (University of Craiova). Currently, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Private Law. In addition to her academic pursuits, Alina actively participates in various events. Her involvement extends to legal debates, conferences, and forums. She demonstrated her leadership skills as she took on the role of President of the Regional Youth Council. Her dedication extended to roles such as a volunteer at the Association of Law Students, Bassarabian Student’s Association, and local reporter. Her proactive approach to exploring new opportunities underscores her adaptability and enthusiasm for growth.