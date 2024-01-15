Apply Now: WIPO Global Awards 2024 Seeks Small Businesses and Startups Successfully Using IP

Geneva, January 15, 2024

PR/2024/913

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) today opened its 2024 Global Awards competition, inviting applications from small businesses and startups that use intellectual property (IP) to drive enterprise growth as well as positive societal impact.

Enterprises from all business sectors, based anywhere in the world, that meet application criteria may submit an application between January 15 and March 31, 2024. Winners will be announced in July 2024.

Launched in 2022, the Global Awards’ jury each year rewards meritorious small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) drawn from the entire range of global business activity – local and international brands, green-tech innovators and representatives from the creative industries, among others. Winners receive mentoring to support their IP strategies - including fund raising, partnership opportunities, publicity support and more.

Startups - budding ventures harnessing the power of IP from their very inception - are a new addition to the Awards program this year. Application conditions can be found in the competition rules.

Our Global Awards program is rooted in WIPO’s mission to serve the world’s innovators and creators, ensuring that their ideas travel safely to the market and improve lives everywhere. While only two years old, we are pleased that the Global Awards program and its mentoring approach for winners is already having a transformative impact on companies' IP strategies. WIPO Director General Daren Tang

The Awards aim to encourage the commercialization of IP assets by showcasing winning inventors, creators and entrepreneurs that use IP to achieve their business goals, generate income, create jobs, tackle local and global challenges, and support community and national development.

This year, jurors will also newly consider a company’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aligning with the Award’s core value centered on the positive impact on society by IP-suppored creativity and innovation.

Similar to previous editions, an independent jury of renowned experts will select up to seven winners in 2024. The public announcement of winners will take place at an awards ceremony held during WIPO’s General Assembly scheduled for July 2024 at WIPO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

How to apply

SMEs and startups from around the globe are invited to submit applications through March 31, 2024, at 23:59 Central European Time. The application form is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Japanese.