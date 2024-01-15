PHILIPPINES, January 15 - Press Release

January 15, 2024 Bong Go urges DOH for immediate response to reported Baguio gastroenteritis outbreak Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has appealed to the Department of Health (DOH) for urgent intervention in light of the outbreak of acute gastroenteritis cases in Baguio City. In an ambush interview on Friday, January 12, after attending the groundbreaking for a Super Health Center in Navotas City, Go emphasized the critical need to identify the cause of the reported outbreak and ensure drinking water safety in the affected areas. He called for the DOH to intensify its information drive, especially in schools and communities, and to identify and address any suspected contamination in drinking water sources. "Nananawagan po ako sa Department of Health to check kung ano pong cause nitong gastroenteritis na naging outbreak po sa Baguio. Anong cause kung bakit nagkaroon ng outbreak at safe ba ang iniinom nilang tubig," said Go. "Sa DOH, intensify the information drive especially in schools and communities. At kung mayroon silang ma-identify na suspected, mga contaminated na mga drinking water. Importante ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino dahil katumbas nga po ito ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. The acute gastroenteritis outbreak in Baguio City, marked by symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps, saw a significant increase in cases around early January 2024. By January 11, the City Health Services Office reported 2,199 cases. The majority of these cases emerged between January 2 and January 8, indicating a rapid rise in the number of affected individuals during this period. However, Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong announced that the cases are on a significant downtrend. The number of cases peaked on January 8 with 430 cases but decreased to 244 on January 9, and further declined to 61 on January 10 and 43 on January 11. Meanwhile, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag revealed that one out of twelve water sources in Baguio City tested positive for contaminants. The DOH has recommended boiling water for two minutes or using chlorine-based water disinfection solutions. These measures aim to prevent the spread of the disease, which has already led to an outbreak declared by Mayor Benjamin Magalong. Given the recent downtrend in cases, Go also emphasized the need for a proactive stance in addressing similar health concerns. He highlighted the importance of preparing for potential challenges such as the looming El Niño, which could lead to increased incidences of diseases due to the scarcity of safe drinking water. Meanwhile, Go also discussed the progress in establishing Super Health Centers nationwide to help bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities. "Bilang chairman po ng Committee on Health, kaya nga po tayo nandito para sa pagpapatayo ng mga Super Health Center, para ilapit natin yung serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. And of course, pangalagaan na natin ang ating kalusugan. So isisingit ko na lang po, magkakaroon po ng mahigit 700 na Super Health Center sa loob ng dalawang taon po sa buong Pilipinas... sa iba't ibang parte ng Pilipinas," explained Go. He also confirmed that free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. "Ang ikinaganda po ng Super Health Center, it will help decongest the hospitals dahil dito na po sila magpapa-checkup, itong primary care ng Universal Health Care, dito na po ang Konsulta package ng PhilHealth para hindi lumala ang sakit," said Go. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, the DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established.