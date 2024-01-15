Howitzer Artillery System Market to Explore Excellent Growth in Future

AMR Logo

Howitzer Artillery System Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Caliber: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global howitzer artillery system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in cross border conflicts. Artillery system is a long-range weapon. Howitzer artillery is a type of artillery weapon systems characterized by a short barrel and the use of small propellant charges to propel projectiles over high trajectories, with a steep angle of descent. In addition, howitzer artillery gun aims & fires a projectile without relying on the direct line of sight between the target and artillery gun. Hence, artillery gun uses systems such as target acquisition system, communication system, and command & control system among others to fire at the designated target.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Artillery manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to supply chain disruption caused by the government policies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Defense contractors are facing short term operational issues due to lack of workforce owing to travel restrictions imposed by authorities all over the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Artillery gun shell manufacturers are also unable to produce and supply shells to the military agencies owing to the trade restrictions allowing only supply of essentials such as food and safety equipment.

Governments are diverting all financial resources to combat COVID-19 pandemic; hence procurement and deployment of artillery system will be adversely affected.

Travel ban imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID-19 will hamper the testing and development of artillery system due to defense system developer’s reliance on international workforce.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for long range fire support, and rise in adoption of military modernization programs are the factors that drive the global mortar artillery system market. However, large storage facilities required for large artillery system hinders the market growth. On the contrary, self-propelled artillery system and automation of artillery firing system present new pathways in the industry.

The global mortar artillery system market trends are as follows:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Nations are investing in advance weapon system to establish dominance in the battlefield. Recently, in 2020, the US Department of Defense and BAE Systems (a British aerospace & defense company headquartered in Farnborough, UK) announced an agreement worth about 339 million USD for the production of 48 vehicle sets of M109A7 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and its companion, the M992A3 carrier, ammunition, tracked (CAT) vehicle, including post-delivery support and spare parts. The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles, the primary indirect fire support system for the US Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). The improved chassis structure provides greater survivability and commonality with the existing systems in the ABCT, reducing operational sustainability costs by replacing obsolete components. In addition, the new M109A7 howitzer is intended to replace the M109A6 Paladin vehicle for increased combat capability and sustainment of the ABCTs. Such surge in military expenditure is expected to drive the global howitzer artillery system market.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the howitzer artillery system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

IMI Systems, ST Engineering, Denel SOC Ltd, General Dynamics, RUAG Group., Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Hanwha Group, BAE Systems, Avibras

𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫

Small

Medium

Heavy

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞

Short

Medium

Long

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭

Fire Control System

Chassis

Engine

Gun Turret

Others