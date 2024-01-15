New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey or their Family to Start the Compensation Process ASAP and to Call Attorney Joe Belluck to Get The Compensation Done

Before the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey hires a law firm to assist with compensation-call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY , USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma in New Jersey to not wait too long to start the compensation process. They are also urging a family in this extremely difficult situation to call attorney Joe Belluck of Beluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466 to get the compensation process started. Joe Belluck is considered by many to be one of the-if not they most skilled mesothelioma attorneys in New Jersey, and he and his amazing team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

The group says, "We have been assisting people with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and most of them were Navy Veterans. When we endorsed attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox a few months ago we knew he was the best, most capable mesothelioma in New Jersey. We also know he and his team at Beluck & Fox are masters at getting the best compensation results for their clients. Before the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com