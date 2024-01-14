UPDATE: St Albans / Burglary request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000231
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 13th, 2024, at approximately 0130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Enosburgh VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Shaun Lagasse
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
ACCUSED: Juvenile Offender
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: Maplefields, Enosburgh VT
UPDATE:
Investigation revealed Shaun Lagasse of Richford VT was responsible for the Burglary of Maplefields in Enosburgh, along with an unnamed juvenile offender. Shaun was arrested and subsequently ordered held for lack of $5,000 bail. The juvenile offender was released on citation to appear at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/24 1300hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 24A2000231
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 13th, 2024, approximately 0130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 13th , 2024, at approximately 0130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a burglary from Maplefields on Pearl St in Enosburg. Investigation revealed that a vehicle believed to be a red Ford Escape broke into the business by ramming the front doors, a male then entered and stole items from the business. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
