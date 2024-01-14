UPDATE: St Albans / Burglary request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000231

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 13th, 2024, at approximately 0130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Enosburgh VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Shaun Lagasse

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

ACCUSED: Juvenile Offender

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM: Maplefields, Enosburgh VT

UPDATE:

Investigation revealed Shaun Lagasse of Richford VT was responsible for the Burglary of Maplefields in Enosburgh, along with an unnamed juvenile offender. Shaun was arrested and subsequently ordered held for lack of $5,000 bail. The juvenile offender was released on citation to appear at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/24 1300hrs

Tpr. Christopher Finley Vermont State Police 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 13th, 2024, approximately 0130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13th , 2024, at approximately 0130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a burglary from Maplefields on Pearl St in Enosburg. Investigation revealed that a vehicle believed to be a red Ford Escape broke into the business by ramming the front doors, a male then entered and stole items from the business. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

