Tabib Hasanzada

Tabib is a data scientist and music enthusiast, who has studied Computer Engineering at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart Üniversitesi (Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University) in Turkey. He has volunteered in various places, particularly in Lankaran, where he was born and raised. He has also been a volunteer staff member in the coffee shop ‘Tor’, where many cultural events, including Young European Ambassadors’ initiative events are held. He hopes that, with the effort he puts in, he can bring about significant changes and build a better community around him, as part of his new role as a Young European Ambassador.