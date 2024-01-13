Tural Asadov

Tural is currently studying Tourism at Azərbaycan Universiteti (Azerbaijan University) and has been involved in many different projects and events so far. He loves meeting new and different people, especially from different cultures, camping, hiking, traveling, and seeing new places, having new experiences, listening to music and watching TV series. Tural looks forward to his latest role as a Young European Ambassador.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.