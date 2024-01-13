Ulvi Muslumov

Ulvi is a secondary school student, specialising in Physics, Math and Informatics. He is eager to meet new people, socialize and exchange ideas by joining a variety of social projects in Ganja. In addition to being a cheerful and optimistic person, Ulvi has a great interest in all subjects: from philosophy to psychology, from chemistry to astronomy and from quantum physics to literature. According to Ulvi, there is no limit to what people can do, all they need is a group of people who can expand their horizons. He is keen to contribute value to the Young European Ambassadors’ initiative in his new role.