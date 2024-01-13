Ulviyya Yunuslu

Ulviyya is currently working as a documentation specialist at a study abroad company in Baku as well as studying for a Bachelor degree in State and Public Relations at Bakı Dövlət Universiteti (Baku State University). With an interest in diplomatic relations, exchange programmes, and collaborative initiatives, she aspires to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation among young people across the European Union countries and Eastern partner countries. Ulviyya highlights empathy as a fundamental component of successful communication and teamwork, and she emphasises the value of respect for one another. She hopes to use her distinct viewpoint and dedication to innovation in the future to further projects that help her own nation and herself, as well as the larger objectives of the Young European Ambassadors across all endeavours. In her own words, “When it comes to values, it is mutual respect and empathy that allow us to understand and be understood correctly.”