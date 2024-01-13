Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,794 in the last 365 days.

Ulviyya Yunuslu

Ulviyya is currently working as a documentation specialist at a study abroad company in Baku as well as studying for a Bachelor degree in State and Public Relations at Bakı Dövlət Universiteti (Baku State University). With an interest in diplomatic relations, exchange programmes, and collaborative initiatives, she aspires to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation among young people across the European Union countries and Eastern partner countries. Ulviyya highlights empathy as a fundamental component of successful communication and teamwork, and she emphasises the value of respect for one another. She hopes to use her distinct viewpoint and dedication to innovation in the future to further projects that help her own nation and herself, as well as the larger objectives of the Young European Ambassadors across all endeavours. In her own words, “When it comes to values, it is mutual respect and empathy that allow us to understand and be understood correctly.”

You just read:

Ulviyya Yunuslu

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more