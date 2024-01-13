St Albans / Burglary request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 24A2000231

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 13th, 2024, approximately 0130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13th , 2024, at approximately 0130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a burglary from Maplefields on Pearl St in Enosburg. Investigation revealed that a vehicle believed to be a red Ford Escape broke into the business by ramming the front doors, a male then entered and stole items from the business. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993