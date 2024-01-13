PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2024 Villanueva to DMW, DFA: Ensure pay for displaced NZ OFWs; avert repeat of Saudi incident Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva exhorted the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to ensure that the displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in New Zealand will get their back pay and benefits on time. "Having no job in a foreign country is a nightmare for our kababayan OFWs. For them, it's no work, no pay. And without pay, how will they survive?" Villanueva, author of the DMW ACT, said. Villanueva called the attention of the DMW and the DFA to act with dispatch on the situation of the OFWs in NZ to avoid a repeat of the experience of over 10,000 OFWs in Saudi Arabia who lost their jobs in 2015 and have yet to receive back wages and benefits to this day. "We don't want a repeat of what happened to our kababayans who were laid off in Saudi Arabia and remain waiting to get their pay and other receivables. Let's act now," Villanueva said. Some 700 workers are involved in the latest layoff in NZ, who found themselves suddenly jobless when ELE, a skilled labor agency in the construction and manufacturing sector, shut down unannounced four days before Christmas. While the firm promised to pay the OFWs, it did not give a definite date when it would do so. "We ask the DMW and the DFA to immediately make representations with the New Zealand government and the private company so that obligations to our OFWs will be fulfilled in the soonest time possible," Villanueva said. Villanueva also raised concern that while the visas of the OFWs are valid for three years, they are not allowed to switch jobs. Since the last week of December, the OFWs have been living on their own, and with the help of fellow Filipinos. "We know this is not sustainable. One of these days they will run out of food and other supplies. Worse, they have families in the Philippines who are worried and yet, in need of support as well," Villanueva said. Meanwhile, ?Villanueva also called on the DFA and DMW to be proactive in monitoring the situation of OFWs in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, following violent attacks there early this week. "Our office has received reports of the situation of our kababayans in Papua New Guinea who are seeking assistance from the government because of these violent attacks," the Majority Leader said. "Our OFWs are obviously the victims here. Swift government action will help alleviate their plight," Villanueva added.