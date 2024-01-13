Submit Release
Gulhayat Mustafayeva

Gulhayat has graduated with a Bachelor degree in International Relations from the Azərbaycan Dillər Universiteti (Azerbaijan University of Languages). She is highly interested in gender equality, peace, and climate change, and has actively participated in projects, funded by the European Union, the United Nations, and the Eurasia Partnership Foundation which focus on these subjects. An example of one of the activities in which she has taken part was the Conflict School, a program dedicated to conflict resolution and peace-building. Gulhayat looks forward to fulfilling the role of Young European Ambassador. 

