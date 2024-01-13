IFTM Students Collaborate on Rural Revitalisation Project in Jiangmen Rural Village

MACAU, January 13 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is dedicated to offer students with practical opportunities related to entrepreneurship. Students from Tourism Retail and Marketing Management programme have embarked on an industrial project aimed at supporting the rural revitalisation of ChaKeng Village in Jiangmen.

This project is a collaborative effort guided by Dr. Fernando Lourenço, Assistant Professor of IFTM, and backed by the Guangdong Youth Federation, Macao Youth Federation, Macau-Guangdong Youth Exchange Promotion Association and Macao Foundation. Students participated as members of the "Beautiful Village Planning and Construction" Youth Service Team launched by the Guangdong Youth Federation.

The project began with an extensive site visit to Jiangmen Chakeng Village and its neighbour Chenpi Village. After the visit, the students analysed the locations and compared ChaKeng Village to successful rural revitalisation initiatives from around the world. Combining meticulous research and innovative thinking, the student teams developed product concepts centred around the renowned and nationally recognised top-quality tangerine peel (chenpi). Furthermore, the students devised rural tourism strategies that effectively showcased the distinctive elements of the village. They employed three-dimensional design and visual aids to illustrate their ideas vividly. The project’s outcome was a collection of ideas for product diversification, mainly focusing on utilising the village’s tangerine peel and proposed improvements to the local tourism offerings to attract more frequent visitors.

This project enabled the students to channel their acquired knowledge in marketing and branding into real-world applications, offering them invaluable first-hand experience in national rural revitalisation strategies. Additionally, it served as a unique platform to engage with the Greater Bay Area, unfurling many career and entrepreneurial opportunities.

IFTM prioritises a pedagogical approach that melds theoretical learning with practical application. This methodology enriches students’ educational journey and contributes positively to local communities, establishing a symbiotic relationship between academia, government and the industry.