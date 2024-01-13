Founded in Texas
SXSW is back and so is Founded in Texas! Project W, The Artemis Fund, HearstLab, and Brown Advisory are excited to bring you this 2-hour investor feedback session designed to support Texas-based women founders of B2B and B2B2C technology companies.
We invite you to apply to present your company to select investors and industry experts who will provide feedback on your presentation, your business model and strategies, and more.
Founder application requirements:
- At least one of your founders is a woman
- Your company is headquartered in Texas
- Your company has developed a B2B or B2B2C technology solution
- You are at seed stage (have raised a round or otherwise have equivalent traction through bootstrapping, government grants, etc.)
- Are generating revenue
Questions? Contact Gwen Reyes.