SXSW is back and so is Founded in Texas! Project W, The Artemis Fund, HearstLab, and Brown Advisory are excited to bring you this 2-hour investor feedback session designed to support Texas-based women founders of B2B and B2B2C technology companies.

We invite you to apply to present your company to select investors and industry experts who will provide feedback on your presentation, your business model and strategies, and more.

LEARN MORE & APPLY

Founder application requirements:

At least one of your founders is a woman

Your company is headquartered in Texas

Your company has developed a B2B or B2B2C technology solution

You are at seed stage (have raised a round or otherwise have equivalent traction through bootstrapping, government grants, etc.)

Are generating revenue

Questions? Contact Gwen Reyes.