Man and Woman Sought in a Robbery of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are asking for the community’s assistance to identify a man and a woman who robbed a business in the 2200 Block of 18th Street, Northwest.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the suspects forced the employee into the store as an employee was closing the store. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/LVB9SfkXtiE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23209789