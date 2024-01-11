The Salvation Army Tornado Response in Panama City

Mobile Kitchen Canteen delivers meals to Senior Residents

Panama City, Florida (January 11, 2024) — In response to a request from Panama City Beach city officials, The Salvation Army of Panama City helped hand out free meals to residents in the impacted area of Tuesday's tornado. The residents were served by Salvation Army volunteers, receiving a plate of homemade spaghetti and meat sauce, along with a dinner roll and cookies. Many neighbors who walked up to the mobile kitchen canteen window were encouraged to take additional meals to give to others as well.

"The residents in the community were thrilled to see the army. They were very grateful for the food they received since they had not had a cooked meal in twenty-four hours, since electricity was knocked out, in addition to the damage caused to the community by the tornado" said Captain Niurka Pena.

As of right now, no other request for service delivery has been made.

