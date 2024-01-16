TapClicks to Sponsor and Speak at the Borrell Advertising Conference 2024 in Miami

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies and brands, will participate in a panel at the Borrell Miami Advertising Conference 2024, the premier event for local advertising and marketing executives, held March 10-12, 2024. Hundreds of industry leaders attend annually to focus on revenue strategies, network and learn from dozens of top-name speakers.

Chel (Jean-Michel) Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks, will speak during a Rapid-Fire Case Studies panel on Monday, March 11. Borrell states, “This exciting and informative session features a half-dozen five-minute case studies of dynamic, profitable programs presented in rapid-fire succession. This is one of the most popular features of Borrell’s event.”

TapClicks is also a bronze sponsor of the event. To set up an advance meeting with TapClicks during the show, please email sales@tapclicks.com.

To register for the Borrell conference, see https://borrellmiami.com/registration-info.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud platforms, including unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.