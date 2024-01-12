EU4Business: Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Ukraine

EU4Business has published the Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Ukraine with an overview of the country’s major results of the past year.
In 2022, 25,522 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Ukraine, generating an extra €1,724 million in income and 23,750 new jobs, growing their turnover by 18%, and increasing their exports by 5% as a result.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.