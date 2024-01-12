EU4Business: Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Georgia

EU4Business has published the Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Georgia with the overview of the country’s major results of the past year.
In 2022, 30,628 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Georgia, generating an extra €228 million in income and 24,284 new jobs, growing their turnover by 18%, and increasing their exports by 16% as a result.
