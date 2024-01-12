EU4Business: Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Azerbaijan

EU4Business has published the Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Azerbaijan with an overview of the country’s major results of the past year.
In 2022, 8,726 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Azerbaijan, generating an extra €19 million in income and 3,639 new jobs, growing their turnover by 12%, and increasing their exports by 10% as a result.
