Citizens’ Summary 2023: Eastern Partnership

EU4Business has published the Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Eastern Partnership with the overview of major results of the past year per country.
In 2022, 83,410 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Eastern Partnership, generating an extra €2.532 billion in income and 78,022 new jobs, growing their turnover by 20%, and increasing their exports by 12% as a result.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.