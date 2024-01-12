EU4Business: Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Armenia

EU4Business has published the Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Armenia with an overview of the country’s major results of the past year.
In 2022, 6,818 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Armenia, generating an extra €176 million in income and 9,311 new jobs, growing their turnover by 36%, and increasing their exports by 108% as a result.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.