Ayan Aliyeva

Ayan is a student of Mathematics at “ADA”Universiteti (“ADA” University), passionate about exploring diverse cultures, honing her public speaking skills, and embarking on exciting journeys of discovery. She loves travelling, exploring museums, reading books, and learning new languages. She is fluent in Azerbaijani , English, Turkish, and German, has some abilities in Russian, and risht now is on a mission to learn Korean. Enrolling in the Young European Ambassadors’ initiative is Ayan’s path to unlocking new opportunities and nurturing her skills.

