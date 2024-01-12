Arif Hasanov

Arif was born and raised in Mingachevir. During his school years, his high achievements in both academic and non-academic fields played a valuable role in his development as a young changemaker. As a finalist of AFS Global STEM, EducationUSA, and IMUN Academies, Arif also participated in international volunteering projects such as the Baku City Circuit, Baku Marathon, International Animation Festival, etc. Through his experiences, he believes in making a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals by working with the Young European Ambassadors’ initiative. He aims to raise awareness about the EU in his community and collaborate with other young professionals to achieve this goal.