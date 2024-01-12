Aynur Guliyeva

Aynur is studying for a Bachelor in International Studies at “ADA” Universiteti (“ADA” University), passionately championing cross-cultural relations in her free time. She showcases her skills through various roles in finance, club leadership, and global programs. Her diverse experiences encompass involvement in diplomacy, volunteering, and technical expertise. Aynur also exercises dynamic leadership in clubs like ‘Speak for Youth’ and ‘Enactus’, fostering positive change. Known for her love of challenges, Aynur aspires to contribute significantly to promoting values of unity and cooperation in her country, leveraging her expertise in international relations and multilateral diplomacy for a more interconnected global community.