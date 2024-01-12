Aysel Kazımlı

Aysel is a young AI researcher specialising in Finance, with notable results and a researcher report from the University of Cambridge Research Programme. Eager to contribute her academic and social experience, she seeks to participate actively in the Young European Ambassadors’ Initiative. Aysel is also the Founder of SportLight Energy, a startup dedicated to implementing Sustainable Development Goals. Her achievements include winning Math and IQ Olympiads and excelling in global writing competitions, showcasing her diverse talents as an INFJ (introverted, intuitive, feeling, judging) personality type. Aysel’s multifaceted background positions her as a valuable contributor to the Young European Ambassadors platform.