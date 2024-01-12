Governor Carney’s Statement on Ted Blunt

Flags to be lowered on day of interment

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney issued the following statement on the passing of former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt:

“Tracey and I were saddened today to learn of the passing of Ted Blunt. Ted was a devoted husband and father, and a true public servant who cared deeply about his community.

He committed his life to service and was a giant in the City of Wilmington. Ted served on City Council for 16 years and led the council as President for eight. Throughout his time in public service, he developed strong relationships with countless Delawareans, and I was proud to count him as one of my friends.

We both shared a love of basketball, Ted having been a star guard at Winston-Salem State, where he played in the backcourt with Hall of Famer Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. When I was in high school, Ted invited me to play on a summer basketball team he organized that toured the East Coast.

He and my father also worked together in Wilmington public schools, and they spent countless hours dedicated to the education of city children.

Most of all, Ted was a loving and devoted family man. He married his high school sweetheart, Alice, and they built a life together for 62 years. He was an incredibly proud father of Lisa, Thea, and Marla, and his eyes lit up whenever he talked about them. We join with everyone in his community in expressing our condolences to the Blunt family. Tracey and I will keep in them our prayers during this difficult time.”

In honor of Ted Blunt, Governor Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at state facilities on the day of interment.