Legislative Year In Review: Manchin Delivers Commonsense Solutions For West Virginians, Americans

January 12, 2024

Washington, DC – In 2023, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) worked with his bipartisan colleagues to deliver commonsense solutions for West Virginians and all Americans. He helped craft a budget deal that resulted in the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which took serious steps to rein in federal spending without gutting Medicare and Social Security, streamlined the federal permitting process, ensured the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) and advanced many more critical priorities.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished this past year for West Virginia and the entire United States. Throughout the 118th Congress, I’ve focused on ensuring American energy independence and security, addressing the national debt, standing up to partisan political agendas and securing the Southern border,” said Senator Manchin. “Additionally, supporting our seniors, bringing jobs and investments to West Virginia, protecting rural healthcare and combatting the drug epidemic continue to be top priorities of mine. A lot of progress was made, but we have a lot to work to do this year. It’s an honor to serve the great state of West Virginia and in 2024, I am committed to continuing to work across the aisle to deliver for our state and our country each and every day.”

Below are highlights of Senator Manchin’s legislative accomplishments in the 118th Congress:

Ensuring American Energy Independence and Security

As Chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Manchin led the effort to increase American energy independence and security by increasing domestic production, ensuring the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), streamlining federal permitting, safeguarding the electric grid from harmful regulations, and reducing our reliance on hostile foreign nations like Russia and China while continuing to invest in the innovative technologies that will ensure America takes advantage of all of our abundant energy resources to remain the energy superpower of the world.

Securing Our Border and Stopping Drug Trafficking

Senator Manchin has introduced bipartisan legislation to secure the border and authored language in the Senate appropriations bills to complete the border wall and hire more U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents. He also continues to work to give federal law enforcement the tools they need to fight drug cartels and disrupt illicit fentanyl supply chains.

Bringing Jobs and Investments to West Virginia

Key provisions Senator Manchin authored in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act have attracted multi-million and multi-billion-dollar investments to West Virginia, including a new Hydrogen Hub that is expected to unlock up to $7 billion in public and private sector investments, and he continues to work to protect West Virginia workers and to bring more jobs and more opportunities to the mountain state.

Serving Our Seniors and Supporting West Virginia Families

In addition to protecting Medicare and Social Security from cuts in the debt limit deal, Senator Manchin continued to monitor the implementation of key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that lowered the cost of prescription drugs and capped out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

Investing in West Virginia’s Infrastructure

In addition to securing $1.2 billion for broadband in West Virginia and another $1.5 billion for roads and bridges, Senator Manchin also delivered nearly $200 million for Corridor H and over $190 million for the Milton Floodwall among other key West Virginia projects.

Protecting Rural Healthcare and Fighting the Drug Epidemic

Senator Manchin continues to lead the effort to ensure rural, mountainous areas like West Virginia are not left behind, including designating Randolph County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and fixing the federal definition of rural to ensure these communities can access the federal resources they deserve.

Protecting Our National Security

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Manchin ensured that numerous national security priorities were addressed last year, including passing legislation in the Senate to restore back pay for military personnel whose promotions were delayed, maintaining U.S. leadership in Artificial Intelligence, and investing in West Virginia assets that promote national security.

Getting Our Fiscal House in Order

Senator Manchin was instrumental in bringing President Biden to the negotiating table to craft a bipartisan solution to the debt limit crisis that is estimated to reduce the deficit by at least $1 trillion over ten years, and he continues to work to establish a bipartisan, bicameral commission to improve the long-term fiscal condition of the Federal Government.

Standing Up to Partisan Political Agendas

Senator Manchin’s unique position in the narrowly divided Senate has enabled him to carefully review the experience and qualifications of every Presidential nominee subject to Senate confirmation to ensure their values align with his priorities and those of the people of West Virginia.

Reining-in the Administration’s Radical Climate Agenda

Senator Manchin continues to fight the Administration’s efforts to advance a radical climate agenda through regulatory overreach, including guaranteeing the continuation of federal oil and gas leasing, protecting the hydrogen production tax credit, investing in American supply chains to reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries, blocking efforts to ban gas stoves, and protecting West Virginian’s hard-earned retirement saving.

Preserving and Advancing Sportsmen’s Heritage

Senator Manchin is leading the largest legislative effort focused on supporting the outdoor recreation industry in the last 50 years. His bipartisan legislation, America’s Outdoor Recreation Act, was reported unanimously out of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee in 2023.

Other Noteworthy Legislation