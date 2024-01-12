Manchin Statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 12, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“On Monday, we celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most inspiring and important figures in American history. Dr. King taught us to stand up for what we believe in through civil, peaceful means to unite our nation instead of dividing it. Dr. King gave us a vision of what America could be when we work together toward a common good. His commitment to opportunity, justice and equality has inspired generations of leaders. My grandparents taught me that if you can count your blessing, you can share your blessings, and today, Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians and Americans to remember Dr. King’s legacy by supporting our fellow citizens.”