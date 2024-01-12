Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,561 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 12, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“On Monday, we celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most inspiring and important figures in American history. Dr. King taught us to stand up for what we believe in through civil, peaceful means to unite our nation instead of dividing it. Dr. King gave us a vision of what America could be when we work together toward a common good. His commitment to opportunity, justice and equality has inspired generations of leaders. My grandparents taught me that if you can count your blessing, you can share your blessings, and today, Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians and Americans to remember Dr. King’s legacy by supporting our fellow citizens.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more