Weekly Traffic Update: January 12, 2024

Queens Rd. open to thru-traffic from Overland Dr. roundabout to Eisenhower Dr.

The City is excited to share that Queens Rd. is now open to thru-traffic from the Overland Dr. roundabout to Eisenhower Dr. In addition, Queens Rd. is open to east/west thru-traffic through the Overland Dr. roundabout. We appreciate everyone’s patience as this project progresses.

Queens Rd. between 6th St. and Overland Dr. is currently under construction and closed to thru-traffic.

The City anticipates this project to be completed in Spring 2024.

Evergy lane closures to extend due to winter weather

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for December 29, crews from Evergy began replacing electrical transmission poles in various locations along 19th St. During this work, crews would temporarily close street lanes to complete their work.

Those replacement locations include the following intersections:

19th St. & Ousdahl

19th St. & Almira

19th St. & Maple

19th St. & Clare

Due to the winter weather in the area, this project has been extended through January 24, 2024.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org