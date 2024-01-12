Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS) hails its St Kitts Gala a huge success

(Press release) Basseterre, St Kitts 12 January 2023: The Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS) successfully hosted its 11th annual gala in St Kitts in December 2023.

Considered its major fundraiser from which it supports scholarships and other educational endeavours, the society has expressed gratitude for the strong turn out to the Boxing Day event. In a post gala comment, SPBS President Dr Stewart Williams expressed his satisfaction with the tremendous support of the event in St. Kitts. “We were truly encouraged by the quality of the evening’s production but more so the number of patrons who purchased tickets and shared in the delightful evening. We also have to single out our generous magazine sponsors, whose contributions were noteworthy in the overall success of the gala. We see this as a strong endorsement of the work that we do to live up to our motto we give back so others can move forward,” he shared.

The near four-hour event included a presentation of awards to its 2023 honorees namely, Mr Stewart Rawlins, Mrs Alexandrina Caesar, Mr Walson “Starshield” Shield, Mr Coris Douglas and Mr James ‘Bunny’ Pemberton.

Other highlights of the evening included remarks by the Featured Speaker – Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, as well as musical presentations by past honorees. The draw for the much-anticipated raffle announced Maria Francis as the winner of the 7-day Caribbean Cruise for 2, Shaunta Douglas – a weekend stay for two at St Kitts Marriott and Trevor Ewers – a US$100 Amazon gift card.

The event which was held under the patronage of veteran educator Mr William Vincent Hodge, was graced by the presence of Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Marcella Liburd as well as government officials and members of parliament.

Much praise was showered on the St Kitts Chapter of the SPBS under the leadership of Chapter President, Ms Shermin Stevens, for its coordinating role in the event. The society also expressed kind appreciation to its titanium sponsors Island Purified Water, Bullseye Auto Rental, The Cable, RIF Trust and Four Seasons Resort – Nevis whose significant contribution helped in no small way to contribute to the overall success of the celebration.

The 12th edition of the gala will be held in New York City in 2024.