Spring camping reservations now available at BC Parks

CANADA, January 12 - It’s time to get out the calendar and plan camping trips in more provincial parks this spring.

Visitors can book a campsite four months ahead of their desired arrival date to ensure they can enjoy some of British Columbia’s best natural attractions. May long weekend reservations open on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

This year, BC Parks has added Martha Creek Provincial Park campground to the reservation system. The campground recently had a new campground loop added, which includes accessible pit toilets, potable water, grey-water disposal, and garbage and recycling facilities. The addition created 32 new campsites, bringing the total to 108, with 83 now available for reservation.

Reservations for the Martha Creek campground opened on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, for the start of camping season on May 8. The park offers a mix of reservable and first-come, first-served campsites. Martha Creek is the only provincial park on the Revelstoke reservoir.

Last year, the new Notify Me feature was introduced to the camping reservation service to let people know when a previously booked campsite becomes available at a specific campground. People can create up to five different availability notifications for any dates for reservable campgrounds. If a campsite becomes available for the desired date and location, people will receive a notification email that the site can be reserved.

In 2023, more than 366,000 camping reservations were made, a 15% increase from 2022. The reservation service relaunched in March 2022 as part of broader redesign of BC Parks’ digital services to improve the park experience, from computer to campground.

For more information about the BC Parks reservation service, visit: https://camping.bcparks.ca