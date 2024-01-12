Secretary Naig: “Iowa Remained a Production Powerhouse”

USDA NASS released their annual state and national crop production report and it showed historically strong numbers for Iowa despite significant weather challenges throughout 2023



DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 12, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented today on the 2023 Iowa Crop Production Annual Summary released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The national summary and state summaries are released in January each year.

“Even with all the weather challenges last year, Iowa remained a production powerhouse and that’s a testament to the assistance of timely rains, the resiliency of Iowa farmers, and continuous improvements in genetics, traits, equipment, technology, production methods and many other innovations,” said Secretary Naig.

Despite 2023 ending as the state’s 22nd driest year on record, with 8 of the 12 months registering below normal precipitation and persistent drought continuing for a record 184 consecutive weeks and counting, Iowans once again produced a historically strong corn and soybean crop.

2023 Iowa crop production highlights include:

• At 201 bushels per acre and 2.52 billion bushels of production, this year’s Iowa corn crop ranks as the 4th highest yield and 5th largest production in state history and helped drive the national corn yield and production to all-time record levels.

• At 58 bushels per acre and 573 million bushels of production, this year’s soybean crop ranked as the 4th highest yield and 3rd highest production in Iowa history, contributing to the country’s 4th highest yield and 7th largest soybean crop ever.

Strong production requires continual efforts to build markets and promote conservation, both of which are top priorities for Secretary Naig and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

“As Iowa remains a pacesetter in innovation and crop production, I'll continue to focus on creating new markets and expanding existing markets locally, domestically and internationally,” said Secretary Naig.

Iowa Crop Production

Corn for grain production in Iowa for 2023 was estimated at 2.52 billion bushels, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production 2023 Summary. Current year production was up 2 percent from the previous year's 2.47 billion bushels. Iowa's corn for grain yield was estimated at 201.0 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 12.6 million acres, 200,000 acres above 2022. Corn planted for all purposes in 2023 was estimated at 13.1 million acres.

Corn for silage production was estimated at 7.60 million tons, down 7 percent from 2022. The silage yield estimate of 20.0 tons per acre was down 1.0 tons per acre from 2022. Producers harvested 380,000 acres of corn for silage, down 3 percent from 2022.

Soybean production was estimated at 573 million bushels in 2023. This was down 2 percent from last year's 587 million bushels. The Iowa soybean crop yielded 58.0 bushels per acre in 2023. The harvested acreage of 9.88 million was down 150,000 acres from 2022. Soybean planted acreage, at 9.95 million, was down 150,000 acres from 2022.

All hay production for the state was estimated at 2.95 million tons, down 18 percent from the 3.58 million tons produced in 2022. Producers averaged 2.92 tons per acre, down 0.14 tons per acre from 2022. All hay harvested acres were estimated at 1.01 million acres, down 160,000 acres from 2022.

Alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay production was estimated at 2.40 million tons, down 11 percent from 2022. Producers averaged 3.20 tons per acre, down 0.50 tons per acre from 2022. Harvested acres were up 20,000 from last year, to 750,000 acres. Iowa producers seeded 70,000 acres of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures in 2023, down 7 percent from 2022.

Other hay production was estimated at 546,000 tons, down 38 percent from 2022. Producers averaged 2.10 tons per acre, up 0.10 tons from the 2022 yield. Harvested acres of other hay, at 260,000, were down 180,000 acres from 2022.

United States Crop Production

Corn for grain production in 2023 was estimated at a record high 15.3 billion bushels, up 12 percent from the 2022 estimate. The average yield in the United States was estimated at a record high 177.3 bushels per acre, 3.9 bushels above the 2022 yield of 173.4 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 86.5 million acres, up 10 percent from the 2022 estimate.

Soybean production in 2023 totaled 4.16 billion bushels, down 2 percent from 2022. The average yield per acre was estimated at 50.6 bushels, up 1.0 bushel from 2022. Harvested area, at 82.4 million acres, was down 4 percent from last year.

The complete report can be found on the USDA NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

