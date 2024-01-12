Legislative Latino Caucus Honors Outgoing Members

Trenton – Members of the New Jersey Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement in recognition of four long-serving and outgoing Caucus members who were honored during the final day of voting for the Assembly:

“The Legislative Latino Caucus has become a strong and united force for good, and for positive and meaningful public policy initiatives over these last several years in the halls of Trenton, and in the lives all New Jerseyans, particularly those constituents and households represented by members of our caucus.

“Thus we are proud to honor these outgoing members of the Legislature, including Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, and Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, and to thank them for their meritorious service for the State of New Jersey.

“Latinos in New Jersey represent an important and growing cultural and economic segment of our diverse state. We have become strong, vital and effective leaders across professional levels, and also made a definitive mark as public servants.

“We will greatly miss these colleagues, their wise counsel and support, and perhaps most of all, their lasting friendships. Our legislature, our caucus, and our state are better for their sacrifice, and tireless commitment to the people and communities they serve.”

The outgoing members were recognized with a New Jersey State Resolution (sponsored by LLC Members) as well as a presentation of an acrylic plaque commemorating their service in the Legislature.

The award was presented to each member by the following Legislative Latino Caucus members: Senator Nellie Pou, Chair; Senator M. Teresa Ruiz, Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor-Marin and Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez.