Brewster Announces $1.6 Million Grant for Zero-Emission Trash Trucks in Munhall

Harrisburg, January 12, 2024 – The Borough of Munhall will receive more than $1.6 million to replace diesel-fueled trash trucks with renewable electric vehicles, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

“Western Pennsylvania communities have worked for decades to protect future generations from the health effects of air pollution,” Brewster said. “The next step toward reaching that goal is a new generation of zero emission vehicles. I applaud local officials for taking advantage of help that is available to begin the conversion.”

The borough is among 16 applicants who will receive more than $39.6 million, funded by the Environmental Mitigation Trust Agreement for State Beneficiaries, to replace diesel-fueled fleets with modern, zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) as a part of the 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant.

The money will be used for the battery-electric replacement of dozens of vehicles, including home delivery trucks, refuse/recycling trucks, terminal tractors, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle replacement of two terminal tractors and their supporting charging infrastructure.

Munhall will receive $1,681,008 for the replacement of three refuse trucks as well as installation of a charger system.