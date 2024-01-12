MDHS Unveils New Website

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced today the launch of its brand-new website, designed to provide a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for website visitors. To access the new website and explore the improved features, please visit MDHS.MS.Gov.



The new website aims to make accessing the agency’s services and resources easier than ever before, ensuring that Mississippians can readily find the assistance they need. MDHS has added new pages to assist our governmental and community partners in connecting their constituents and clients to MDHS programs and services.



“One of the crucial changes we have been making at MDHS is a transition to transparency, so that we can provide better and more efficient service to the populations we serve,” stated Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “Critical to transparency is this new, client-friendly website which is much easier for our clients to navigate. We cannot serve those who cannot reach us, and this website will make reaching MDHS easier and more convenient. I applaud our Communications and External Affairs professionals who put in the hard work with our outside vendor to make this new website a reality.”



Key Features of the New Website:

Simplified Navigation: We have revamped the website’s navigation to make it simpler and more intuitive. Users will find improved menus, including an “I Need Help With…” menu that allows users to quickly navigate to information about programs that can help them with food, getting a job, child care, caring for an older adult, paying bills, and supporting their children.

Resources by County: We understand the importance of localized information. The new website offers a location-based search feature that allows users to access services and resources specific to their county along with local contact information.

Client-Friendly Language: The new website uses more client-friendly language, explaining programs and processes with plain language, clear steps, and direct links to forms and documents clients’ needs.

Enhanced Search Functionality: Our new website features a powerful search tool that lets users navigate directly to specific information and resources. Whether you are searching for program details, eligibility criteria, or contact information, the enhanced search functionality will help you easily locate the relevant information.

Mobile-Optimized Design: Recognizing the increasing use of mobile devices, we have developed a mobile-responsive design for the website. This ensures that whether you access our services from a computer, tablet, or smartphone, the website will adapt and provide an optimal viewing experience.

MDHS is committed to continuously improving our services and resources to serve Mississippi more effectively. The launch of the new website is a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and user experience as we strive to meet the needs of our clients and partners.



We encourage all Mississippi residents to take advantage of the user-friendly design and easily accessible information on the website.

Explore our YouTube channel for our video tutorials that can help you learn more about our new website: www.youtube.com.



Please follow MDHS on our social media channels for further updates and information.