Road Fatalities Decrease in 2023 from 2022 High

137 fatalities were recorded on Delaware roads in 2023, a 16 percent decrease from 2022 when 164 fatalities occurred.

Fatalities were down across all modes of transportation with a 13 percent reduction in pedestrian fatalities; 29 percent reduction in bicyclist fatalities; and a 32 percent reduction in motorcyclist fatalities from last year.

“Reducing fatalities on our roads has been a primary focus of DelDOT and our partner agencies and there is more work to do. We are working every day to make our roads safer for everyone,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.



“We all have a responsibility for safety on our roads, whether we are traveling by car, public transit, on foot, or bike,” said Governor John Carney. “Paying attention, obeying speed limits and planning sober rides all make a difference. Let’s continue the trend so we can avoid these preventable tragedies.”

“While we are encouraged by the overall decline in traffic fatalities, substantial work remains ahead. As we acknowledge this progress, let it reinforce the potential impact achievable through collective action. Let’s continue to prioritize safety and promote responsible driving habits. Together, we can forge a future where our roads become safer and secure for everyone,” stated Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen, Jr.”

“To achieve the goal of having zero fatalities on our roads, we are taking steps to form meaningful partnerships and actively engage within the community to spread our safety message more effectively,” said Sharon Bryson, Director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS). “Additionally, OHS will continue to work closely with our traffic safety partners and state and local law enforcement to provide additional enforcement, distribute educational materials, and raise awareness to keep the number of fatalities down. By working together, we can make Delaware roadways safer for everyone to arrive alive.”

DelDOT, Delaware State Police, and the Office of Highway Safety will be holding a safety summit on April 17, 2024, at the Chase Center in Wilmington to discuss ongoing efforts and new initiatives to address crashes and fatalities on Delaware roads.

Three fatalities have occurred on Delaware roads to date in 2024.