FlexRide Milwaukee has completed its 50,000th ride, as it continues to deliver on its mission of connecting Milwaukee workers to suburban jobs out of the reach of public transit.

The on-demand transportation service is celebrating the milestone on January 12 by offering Milwaukee residents free rides to FlexRide employment zones in Franklin, Oak Creek, New Berlin and Menomonee Falls.

FlexRide was launched in 2022 as a pilot study through a National Science Foundation grant won by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture & Urban Planning with the support of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. MobiliSE began leading the service in 2023, with financial support from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Milwaukee County, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, and Bader Philanthropies. Additional community partners include Employ Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), and the Waukesha County Business Alliance.

[Adapted from: FlexRide Milwaukee: Celebrates its 50,000th completed ride Jan. 11, 2024, WisBusiness]