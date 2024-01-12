Removing barriers to build more homes, faster in Guelph, Ontario

CANADA, November 1 - Right now, in communities across the country, building the housing we need, especially affordable housing, is too hard. That’s why the federal government is working with municipalities to break down barriers and build more homes, faster so Canadians – from young families, to seniors, to newcomers – can find a place to call home, at a price they can afford.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the federal government has reached an agreement with the City of Guelph, Ontario, to fast-track nearly 750 new housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 9,450 homes over the next decade and help meet the demand in Guelph.

Under the Housing Accelerator Fund, this agreement will provide over $21.4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. It will allow for more housing options in the city, including the development of missing middle housing and additional housing units on existing property. Guelph will permit the building of multiplexes higher than four storeys and will allow more than four units per residential lot. As part of the agreement, Guelph will work to streamline zoning bylaw approvals, create more residential housing programs, explore parking reduction policies, and implement a new permitting system. The city will also explore ways to use surplus city-owned land to create more housing development. These initiatives are going to significantly improve the way affordable housing is built and delivered in one of Canada’s fastest growing municipalities.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is helping cut red tape and fast-track the construction of over 400,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is supporting the middle class – and housing is key to that work. Our plan to double the rate of housing construction over the next decade will help build the housing supply we need. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster, and make life better for everyone.

Quotes

“We know that housing is top of mind for Canadians. That’s why we’re working with mayors across the country to cut red tape and change the way we build housing. Today’s announcement with Guelph will help build more homes, faster, so that every Canadian has a good place to call their own.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Today’s announcement will help fast track nearly 750 homes for residents of Guelph in the next three years and 9,450 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.” The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Today’s Housing Accelerator Fund announcement is a big leap forward for Guelph in addressing the housing crisis in our city! With this much-needed federal funding, we’re removing barriers to allow hundreds of additional housing units to help more Guelphites into the housing they need and deserve. This funding will also transform our policies and processes to accelerate the pace at which we increase the housing supply. Having the federal government at the table allows us to address Guelph’s housing shortage faster and with more affordable solutions. A real win-win for our community!” His Worship Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph

Quick Facts

The Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. It is designed to help cities, towns, and Indigenous governments unlock new housing supply through innovative approaches and fast-track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced four other Housing Accelerator Fund agreements in Ontario, in Brampton, London, Vaughan, and Toronto, as well as agreements with Vancouver, British Columbia, and with the Province of Quebec. The Government of Canada announced a further 13 agreements since the launch of the Housing Accelerator Fund, in Richmond Hill, Calgary, Kitchener, Kelowna, Hamilton, Halifax, Moncton, Mississauga, Winnipeg, Burnaby, Iqaluit, Summerside, and Surrey. Combined, these agreements will fast-track the creation of over 72,000 additional housing units over the next three years alone, and an estimated total of over 400,000 homes over the next decade.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Since 2015, the government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

Associated Links