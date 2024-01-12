OSA Weekly Update - 1/5/2024

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



New year, new laws: It’s that time of year to double-check rules, formulas, and thresholds for changes. You can start with the summary of new laws from the Minnesota House of Representatives. Over the coming weeks, our office will be rolling out updates to audit thresholds and other specific rules that are based on formulas or new laws; watch this newsletter for those updates. Also, be sure to monitor communications from other agencies for their changes.

2. Updated: TIF Interfund Loans Statement of Position

The Statement of Position, TIF Interfund Loans, has been updated to reflect the interest rate maximums for 2024 as identified by the State District Court and the Department of Revenue. You can view all Statements of Position on the OSA website.

3. Pension: Key Reporting Requirements Calendar

An updated Key Reporting Requirements calendar is now available on the OSA website. The calendar lists each reporting form that fire relief associations must submit to the OSA, and additional required State reporting. Links to the forms and their applicable due dates are also provided within the calendar.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Policy for Account Adjustments and Write-offs

Public entities that bill for services such as utilities must sometimes make adjustments to accounts (e.g., to correct an error) and write-offs for accounts (e.g., uncollectible accounts).

We recommend that public entities adopt a written policy that identifies when an employee must obtain authorization (e.g., from a supervisor) for an adjustment to or a write-off for an account. The written policy should also identify the appropriate level of management approval (e.g., a supervisor or the public entity’s governing body) required for proposed adjustments or write-offs. The policy should contain sufficient controls to prevent an employee from unilaterally adjusting or writing off the employee’s own account or the accounts of family members or friends.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

5. Job Openings

Office and Administrative Specialist, Senior

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has an opening for a Legal and Special Investigations Administrative Specialist in the St. Paul office. This position is a regular, classified position. This position may be a hybrid position. This position exists to provide skilled support services for Legal and Special Investigations staff.

This job posting will close on January 25, 2024.

6. Upcoming Deadlines

Relief Association Economic Interest Statements

Every year, each fire relief association board member and chief administrative officer is required to complete a Statement of Economic Interest. The Statement must be filed with the chief administrative officer of the relief association and be made available for public inspection.

The chief administrative officer of a relief association must also submit a Certified Listing of Individuals Who Filed a Statement of Economic Interest form to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board by January 15, 2024. This form must list all individuals who have filed Statements of Economic Interest with the relief association for the preceding 12 months, along with the address of the office at which the statements are available for public inspection.

For your convenience, the Statement of Economic Interest and Certified Listing of Individuals Who Filed a Statement of Economic Interest forms are available in the Pension Forms section of our website under Current Forms.

2024 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2024

The 2024 Summary City and County Budget Form is now available through SAFES.

The form is due by January 31, 2024. You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password, please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the form are located on the OSA website.