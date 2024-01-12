Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Prasad will be delivered worldwide
Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Prasad will be delivered worldwideAYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good news for Ram Bhakt's. Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi First Day Prasad will be delivered worldwide. Prasad from Pran Prathista Puja on 22nd January, 2024 is available for all the devotees worldwide. Devotees who cannot attend the Inauguration ceremony can also get the Ram Mandir Prasad deliver at their home.
The grand opening of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is an occasion of immense joy and spiritual significance for Hindus worldwide. With millions unable to attend the historic ceremony in person, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced a unique opportunity for devotees to receive the blessings of the first day's Pran Pratishtha Puja directly to their homes, no matter where they are in the world.
Introducing www.ramjanmbhoomiprasad.shop, the online portal for ordering the sacred prasad from the first day of the Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Worldwide Delivery Ensures Everyone Can Participate:
Recognizing the global Hindu community's immense enthusiasm, ramjanmbhoomiprasad.shop offers secure and reliable worldwide delivery. This means devotees in every corner of the world can join the momentous occasion and receive the divine blessings of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi's first day puja, directly from the holy soil of Ayodhya.
Ordering is Simple and Secure:
The website features a user-friendly interface, making it easy for devotees to choose their desired prasad, select their preferred delivery option, and securely complete their purchase. The platform accepts various payment methods for international transactions, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.
A Chance to Be a Part of History:
Owning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir's first day Pran Pratishtha puja prasad is not just about receiving a blessed offering; it's about becoming a part of history. This sacred relic symbolizes the culmination of a centuries-long struggle and the triumph of faith. By ordering your prasad online, you'll be joining millions of devotees worldwide in celebrating this momentous occasion and experiencing the divine grace of Lord Rama.
Hindu diaspora is present worldwide, ramjanmbhoomiprasad.shop offers secure and reliable delivery to USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, and over 100 countries worldwide.
Ordering Made Easy:
The user-friendly website provides a seamless ordering experience.
They are also offering Ram mandir Darshan Package for devotees from the world.
Visit www.ramjanmbhoomiprasad.shop today and bring the blessings of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir's first day puja to your home, wherever you may be.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad मंदिर दर्शन