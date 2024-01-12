Noah-Benedikt and JINTHE Unveil Electrifying Collaboration With Brand New 80s-Style Rock Ballad "Midnight Symphony"

JINTHE & Noah-Benedikt present their new Song "Midnight Symphony" - Photo by Christopher Konrad

With "Midnight Symphony", 18 year old Noah-Benedikt from Germany and 14 year old Jinthe from Belgium create a hymn to the power of music.

MAGDEBURG, SAXONY-ANHALT, GERMANY, January 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, German artist Noah-Benedikt and Belgian talent Jinthe announced their highly awaited collaboration, sparking international excitement. The 14-year-old Jinthe, an emerging talent from Belgium, and the renowned 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer Noah-Benedikt from Germany, present in their debut project a unique sound that encapsulates the essence of an entire decade.With powerful guitars, authentic drums, and impressive harmonies, the two young artists breathe life into the 5-minute and 25-second-long ballad "Midnight Symphony." Boldly breaking with the conventions of the current music industry, they revive a long-missed sound, seamlessly blending it with contemporary music tastes, setting their release apart from many others. With Noah-Benedikt's background as a producer in the pop music industry, this song showcases the possibilities of modern production and editing techniques when applied to a somewhat forgotten genre.Thematically, the talented artists from their respective countries touch on a pervasive theme – loneliness."Every night when I’m lost in melodies, I hear you sing with me. Lying lonely in my bed but I can feel that this loneliness isn’t real," sing both in the chorus, striking a chord with many.Noah-Benedikt explains: "Who doesn't know the feeling of lying alone in bed in the evening with nothing else to do but listen to music? Yet, there are probably hundreds, if not thousands, who are simultaneously listening to this exact song with me. With this thought in mind, one suddenly doesn't feel so alone, right?"The single seamlessly continues Noah-Benedikt's musical journey from 2023. With over 130,000 song streams on Spotify alone in the last quarter of the previous year, he has established himself as a rising independent artist worldwide. The pinnacle was reaching the top spot on the charts of the world's largest radio station for independent artists, aBreak music, where Noah-Benedikt's pop-piano ballad " Light Of My Life " rose to the first place just before Christmas.Jinthe is also no stranger to the scene. After reaching the finals of the local edition of "The Voice Kids" at the age of 12, she continues to successfully pursue her musical projects at the age of 14. With each song, she surpasses herself, proving to the world that she is the voice we will undoubtedly hear frequently in the future.For the music video, the artists selected a special location. Filmed at and on top of Magdeburg's largest hotel, the Maritim Hotel, they gathered in Germany on the stage in Saal Maritim 1, an event venue usually accommodating over 1500 people, to shoot scenes for the accompanying music video. Also featured in the video is Stefan Katali, the guitarist from one of the region's most well-known local bands, lending his unique sound to the song.As of today, the song is digitally available on all streaming services . Both artists will present the video at live premieres on YouTube throughout the day. Only one question remains open: When will both embark on their next project?

The Official Video of "Midnight Symphony"