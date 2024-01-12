Submit Release
TBU Inc. Receives Acclaim for World's First AI-Based 'Mobile EV Automated Charging Service' at CES 2024

TBU will keep on striving to secure the leading position in global e-mobility data by pursuing the absolute convenience of our platform users.”
— Steve Paik, CEO of TBU Inc.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBU Inc., the EV charging startup from South Korea, successfully concluded its exhibition at CES 2024. The company displayed a variety of services and products, including the 'Automated Mobile EV Automated Charging Service,' through its EV charging platform, elecvery.

The 'Automated Mobile EV Charging Service,' unveiled for the first time at CES 2024, is a subscription-based service integrated with the elecvery app. The ‘Automated Mobile EV Charging Service’ charges a subscriber’s EV battery before it falls below the preliminarily set point, operated during times when vehicles are parked at home or work.

Furthermore, TBU Inc. displayed advanced mobile fast chargers along with a charging station management system (CSMS) for mobile chargers based on the expertise and technological capabilities acquired from operating the mobile EV charging service in Korea.

TBU Inc. also presented various customized features within the elecvery app, such as AI-driven route planning, real-time monitoring of connected EV statuses, and vehicle control through a smartwatch app.

Steve Paik, CEO of TBU Inc., stated, “CES 2024 insinuated a completely different status quo of the EV market compared to that of the last year’s. Instead of new EV line ups from vehicle manufacturers inundating the conference as seen in CES 2023, autonomous driving and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) related technology were leading the atmosphere. Despite the slight stagnation in the market, TBU will keep on striving to secure the leading position in global e-mobility data by pursuing the absolute convenience of our platform users.”

